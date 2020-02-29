PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) Given $8.13 Average Target Price by Analysts

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $8.13 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PC Tel an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

PCTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of PC Tel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of PC Tel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

PCTI stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.02. 113,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,983. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. PC Tel has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.65 million, a PE ratio of 60.83 and a beta of -0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. PC Tel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -95.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Tel during the 3rd quarter valued at $624,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PC Tel by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 123,455 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Tel during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of PC Tel by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 69,933 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Tel during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

