PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 1.78%.

Shares of PDLB remained flat at $$14.05 during trading hours on Friday. 9,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,201. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.95 million, a P/E ratio of 82.65 and a beta of 0.46. PDL Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

PDLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDL Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDL Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

