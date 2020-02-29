Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Pearson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Pearson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Pearson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pearson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.95.

Shares of NYSE PSO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. 1,088,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,428. Pearson has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth $1,892,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,420,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after buying an additional 141,976 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $904,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 592,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 92,646 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pearson by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 52,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

