Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Up to $29.19

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.43, but opened at $29.19. Peloton shares last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 298,768 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Peloton from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Peloton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Peloton from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.45.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.83) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,256,688.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,740,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892,025 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,603,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,533,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,993,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Peloton by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,736,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,100 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

