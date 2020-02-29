Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Issues Earnings Results

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.12. 2,561,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.71. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $34.14 and a one year high of $40.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $36.88.

The company also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

