PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PFSI. ValuEngine downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PFSI stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.26. 1,878,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,354. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $39.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.44.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $490.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 9.82%.

In other news, Chairman Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $507,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $167,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,935. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.