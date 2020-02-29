Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $197.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.33.

Penumbra stock traded down $8.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.86. The stock had a trading volume of 716,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,628. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $122.40 and a fifty-two week high of $194.93. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 122.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $145.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.30, for a total value of $1,853,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $28,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,753 shares of company stock worth $7,472,841. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Penumbra by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Penumbra by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Penumbra by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Penumbra by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

