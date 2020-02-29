Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Buys 885 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 515,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 92,962 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

VWO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.52. 54,844,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,411,215. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $45.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.39.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

