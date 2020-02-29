Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOP. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,903,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,644,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,816 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,210,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,423,000 after acquiring an additional 410,702 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,829,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,466,000.

Shares of XOP traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 86,419,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,409,809. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $33.30.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

