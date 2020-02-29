Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 207.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,176 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

NYSE:HST traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. 20,250,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,503,856. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Host Hotels and Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

