Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Sells 31,400 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 242.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock traded down $2.59 on Friday, reaching $53.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,170,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,885. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.85. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $62.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.81.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,040,665 in the last ninety days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

