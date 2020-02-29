Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in PACCAR by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $216,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $66.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,192,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,636. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $83.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.42.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

