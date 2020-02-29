Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Takes Position in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Southern Copper by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,701,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,255,000 after buying an additional 25,097 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 16.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,111,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,945,000 after buying an additional 155,270 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 658,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after buying an additional 17,688 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Southern Copper by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 602,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,578,000 after buying an additional 163,286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Southern Copper by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 496,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after buying an additional 248,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,045. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southern Copper Corp has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Itau Unibanco lowered shares of Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

