Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Perrigo updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.95-4.15 EPS.

NYSE PRGO traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.69. 3,059,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,855. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

In related news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

