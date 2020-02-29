Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PSNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Personalis from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.60.

NASDAQ:PSNL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.73. 601,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,977. Personalis has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $31.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 101,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $885,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Personalis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Personalis by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Personalis by 3,269.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

