PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PFSWeb Inc. is an international provider of transaction management services for both traditional commerce and electronic commerce, or e-commerce, companies. The company provides a broad range of services, including order management, customer care services, billing services, information management and fulfillment and distribution services. The fulfillment and distribution services are conducted at the warehouses and include picking, packing and shipping the clients’ customer orders. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital raised shares of PFSweb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of PFSweb in a report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of PFSweb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PFSweb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.05.

PFSweb stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 29,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.15 million, a P/E ratio of -188.00 and a beta of 1.04. PFSweb has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $6.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 3.6% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,344,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 46,929 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

