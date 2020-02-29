Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on POR. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of POR stock traded down $3.24 on Friday, reaching $54.41. 1,187,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,233. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.04.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 104,965 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 57,731 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 25,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 430.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,456,000 after purchasing an additional 884,736 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

