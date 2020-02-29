PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.03

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 115464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on PQG. CL King began coverage on PQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on PQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.78.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. PQ Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PQG. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,498,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 86,748 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 471.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 75,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 55,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

