Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $269.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.54 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Pra Group’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

PRAA traded up $4.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.82. The stock had a trading volume of 569,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,440. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. Pra Group has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.47.

PRAA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Pra Group news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $94,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

