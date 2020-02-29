Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Primoris Services alerts:

PRIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.98. 328,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,864. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $956.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.36. Primoris Services has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $789.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.65 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $461,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 849,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $18,327,483.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,439,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,654,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,332,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 226,000 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 19.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,317,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,834,000 after purchasing an additional 214,866 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,727,000 after purchasing an additional 164,504 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,296,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,833,000 after purchasing an additional 109,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 446,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 106,917 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primoris Services (PRIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.