Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Profire Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.75.

PFIE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 259,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,210. The firm has a market cap of $60.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.55. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at $134,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 45.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 680,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 211,515 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,243,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 21,814 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 327,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 93,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

