ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $17.42

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.67, but opened at $17.42. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 55,256,421 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 229,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 90,522 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,397,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.