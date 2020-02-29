Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSEC. ValuEngine raised shares of Prospect Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Prospect Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Prospect Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of PSEC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.51. 10,242,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,994. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $6.87.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $161.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.07%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.71%.

In other Prospect Capital news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,940. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the third quarter worth about $68,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 56.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 870,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 313,200 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 59.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

