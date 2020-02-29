Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company of The Provident Bank, a community- and customer-oriented banking company. The Provident Bank emphasizes personal service and customer convenience in attending to the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses in northern and central New Jersey. The bank offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust and investment products. In keeping with its Customer-Centric Strategy. “

PFS traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $19.98. 524,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,574. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.56.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $90.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,224 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

