Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Issues Earnings Results

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.45 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Pure Storage updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.26. 7,277,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,884. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.31. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $23.53.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $3,322,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PSTG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.79.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.