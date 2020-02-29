QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Siebert Williams Shank

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Siebert Williams Shank in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s price target points to a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stephens raised QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE QEP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.25. 10,136,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,645,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.22. QEP Resources has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $321.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.18 million. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QEP Resources will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QEP. FMR LLC raised its position in QEP Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after buying an additional 40,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QEP Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,182,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,284 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in QEP Resources by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in QEP Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,206,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in QEP Resources by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 87,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.