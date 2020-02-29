Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.62-4.02 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.62-4.02 EPS.

Quanta Services stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,521,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PWR. Robert W. Baird upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.