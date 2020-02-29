Quaterra Resources (CVE:QTA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Quaterra Resources Inc (CVE:QTA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 18468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of $13.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.

Quaterra Resources Company Profile (CVE:QTA)

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in North America. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur, Yerington, Bear, and Wassuk copper properties located in the Yerington District, Nevada, as well as an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect covering 40,000 acres located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

