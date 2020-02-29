Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Trading Down 3.3%

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) dropped 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.25, approximately 3,506,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,994,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

QRTEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $490,813.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,769,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

