Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.45 million.

RNGR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.88. 8,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $103.54 million, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 3.27.

RNGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.05.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

