Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 267 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 276,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $35,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,104,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,144,979,000 after buying an additional 551,966 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,425,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $952,584,000 after acquiring an additional 123,774 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,429,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,450,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,876,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after acquiring an additional 51,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,482,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,084,000 after acquiring an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total value of $744,126.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,161,867.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.14. 11,431,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,136,202. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.57 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.65 and its 200-day moving average is $125.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Several analysts have commented on TXN shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

