Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 57,249 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,249 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,394.4% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 236,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 221,064 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 765,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,950,000 after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.22. 120,886,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,916,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

