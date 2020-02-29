Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 65,753 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 662,538 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,753 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.5% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $57,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,885 shares of company stock valued at $49,333,226. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.03. The company had a trading volume of 16,671,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,530,039. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $72.36 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $143.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.07.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

