Rathbone Brothers plc Boosts Stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for about 1.2% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.20% of CoStar Group worth $44,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. B. Riley upped their price target on CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $601.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $711.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $667.59. The stock had a trading volume of 424,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,095. The company has a 50 day moving average of $676.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $613.91. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $450.41 and a twelve month high of $746.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 77.63, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

