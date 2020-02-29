Rathbone Brothers plc Boosts Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for about 1.5% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.11% of Global Payments worth $58,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 160.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 19.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Global Payments by 51.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,100,000 after acquiring an additional 55,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Global Payments by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $1,038,080. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,061,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,462. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $128.12 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.15. The company has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Global Payments from $203.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

