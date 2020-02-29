Rathbone Brothers plc Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,830,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,163,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.26 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.30.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

