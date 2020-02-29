Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 267 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 1.4% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.08% of S&P Global worth $53,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,805,622,000 after buying an additional 339,310 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,417,000 after buying an additional 66,086 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in S&P Global by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,576,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,401,000 after buying an additional 79,517 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,093,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,239,000 after buying an additional 77,257 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.91. 2,900,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $194.95 and a 1 year high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.09.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

