Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 335 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 1.3% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $48,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 846.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuit from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.95.

Intuit stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,899,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,496. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.03 and a 52 week high of $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.75. The stock has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,426 shares of company stock worth $48,613,307. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

