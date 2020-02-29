Rathbone Brothers plc Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,738 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.2% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $45,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,123 shares of company stock valued at $10,235,270 over the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA stock traded up $17.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.07. 28,313,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,091,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.93 and a 200-day moving average of $212.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.16.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

