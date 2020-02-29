Rathbone Brothers plc Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $22,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.38. 42,698,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,248,204. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $158.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.00.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

