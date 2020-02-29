Rathbone Brothers plc Has $11.51 Million Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,590 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Nike were worth $11,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Nike by 38.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nike by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Nike by 8.9% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Nike during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nike by 685.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,069,000 after acquiring an additional 344,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.38. The stock had a trading volume of 16,552,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,466. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

