Rathbone Brothers plc Has $15.62 Million Holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,111 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $15,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNS. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Value Partner Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $55,828,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,820,000 after buying an additional 73,812 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 122,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 57,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.78.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $52.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,384,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,830. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.6772 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

