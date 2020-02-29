Rathbone Brothers plc Has $17.72 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Chevron from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.34. 20,832,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,820,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $90.11 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $184.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.