Rathbone Brothers plc Has $21.86 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after buying an additional 1,623,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after buying an additional 699,644 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,688,000 after buying an additional 110,117 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,876,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,073,000 after buying an additional 26,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,201,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Shares of HON traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,558,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,546. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.83. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $150.38 and a one year high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $119.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

