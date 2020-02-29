Rathbone Brothers plc Has $23.79 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

PFE traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.42. 62,672,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,534,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average is $37.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.