Rathbone Brothers plc Has $26.02 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $26,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.80. 14,444,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,258,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.74. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.