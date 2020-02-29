Rathbone Brothers plc Has $30.97 Million Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $30,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,370 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 3,545.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,496 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,300,000. 55.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.37. The stock had a trading volume of 23,997,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,575,812. The firm has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a PE ratio of -56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.