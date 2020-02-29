Rathbone Brothers plc Has $40.11 Million Stock Holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.28% of RingCentral worth $40,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 6.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth $6,811,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

RNG traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $235.75. 2,928,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,984. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.61. RingCentral Inc has a twelve month low of $98.19 and a twelve month high of $252.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of -368.36 and a beta of 0.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $194.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on RingCentral from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.10.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $819,005.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,141 shares in the company, valued at $22,888,582.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sipes sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.87, for a total transaction of $917,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,022,226.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,682 shares of company stock worth $27,756,125. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

