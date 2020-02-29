Rathbone Brothers plc Has $61.90 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $61,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 24.5% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,039,993,000 after acquiring an additional 131,482 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,478,827 shares of company stock worth $420,190,984 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura boosted their price target on Alphabet from to in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

GOOG stock traded up $21.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,339.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,788,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,047. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,466.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1,316.01. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $957.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

