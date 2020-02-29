Rathbone Brothers plc Has $86.66 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 2.3% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $86,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 74,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $1,148,000. Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 19,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.25. 12,845,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,692,052. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.33 and its 200-day moving average is $292.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $299.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $215.93 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

